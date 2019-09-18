BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were two shootings Tuesday night and Wednesday morning according to Baltimore Police.
Police said they arrived in the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 11:04 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a man who had been shot. The actual shooting happened in the 500 block of South Smallwood Street.
Detectives said after they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim fled the scene of the shooting.
The second shooting happened around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Piedmont Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. Homicide detectives.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is urged to contact police.
