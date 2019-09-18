Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a house fire broke out in Wicomico County on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials were called around 12:07 p.m. to Newton Street for a reported house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the house in flames.
It took officials about 40 minutes to contain the fire.
One person was taken to an area hospital for a non-fire related medical emergency.
The fire caused about $40,000 in damage.
