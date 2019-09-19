Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released Thursday a transportation survey that will allow Baltimore County residents to share information about the transportation challenges they face.
The survey will also solicit input and ideas about how those challenges can be addressed.
The survey is a step in a larger effort to increase transit options for County residents and identify other opportunities to help people get around more easily and efficiently.
The Baltimore region is one of the 20 most congested areas in the United States, with the average commute time topping 30 minutes.
