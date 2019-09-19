Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Work continues on the extension to Concourse A at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The airport is working to build a 55,000 square-foot, five gate extension to Concourse A, which serves Southwest Airlines. The extension will include new food, retail options and restrooms.
Key components of the facility are now constrained, including the baggage handling system.
The five gate extension to Concourse A will also allow Southwest Airlines to maintain its operation during the major A/B upgrades in coming years.
Southwest Airlines is the busiest airline at BWI, serving more than 18 million passengers in 2018.
Last year was the fourth-straight record year for passenger traffic at BWI with more than 27.1 million total passengers.
