ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Odenton man was arrested Wednesday in a shots fired incident related to a robbery earlier in the day, police said.
Anne Arundel County police were called to the area of Commodore Drive and Langdon Farm Circle in Odenton around 5:40 p.m. for a report of an armed person.
An initial investigation showed two groups had fired shots at each other during an altercation related to an earlier argument and robbery, police said.
Police identified a suspect, Calvin Edward Johnson, 34, and got a search warrant for his home. When they searched it, they reportedly found evidence from the theft, as well as a loaded .44 Magnum pistol under a tree near the home.
Johnson was arrested on a number of charges, including robbery, second-degree assault, illegal firearm possession, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, using a handgun in a felony/violent crime, contributing to the condition of a child and reckless endangerment.
Police are still looking for a second suspect.
Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
