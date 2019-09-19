Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters hoping to leave their vehicles parked at home for World Car Free Day are getting another incentive to hop on the bus to get to work.
The Maryland Transit Administration is giving away free fares for World Car Free Day Friday through Monday.
Riders will need to have a CharmPass account to get the free ride, which will come in the form of a single day pass for BaltimoreLink buses and rail service or two one-way fares for the MARC train and commuter bus.
To sign up for an account or grab your free fare, visit the MTA’s website.
