



After receiving criticism, a Baltimore seafood eatery that just opened in Fell’s Point made changes to its dress code.

Choptank, operated by the Atlas Restaurant Group, is getting criticism about the posted dress code outside its new location on South Broadway — some even calling it racist.

A tweet posted by J.D. Giordano shows the dress code prohibits excessively baggy clothing, offensive, vulgar or inappropriate attire, athletic attire, jerseys (unless its Ravens or Orioles game day), brimless headgear, backward or sideways hats, work and construction boots, and sunglasses after dark.

It also said anyone under 21 is not allowed after 10 p.m., no backpacks or bookbags, electronic smoking devices or outside food and beverage.

But on Wednesday night, the Atlas Restaurant Group posted an update to its dress code for the Choptank.

Now patrons must wear baseball caps forward, they cannot wear athletic wear after 10 p.m., can wear their team’s game jersey on game days, no brimless headgear (unless it’s for a religious reason), no work, construction or hunting boots.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Atlas Restaurant Group said, ” our goal is to provide a unique customer experience for all of our guests at various properties. We have some properties with no dress code, including The Elk Room, Italian Disco and Harbor East Delicatessen and Pizzeria. We have some restaurants that have stricter dress codes, with Bygone being the strictest because it is out highest-level, fine dining establishment. Our goal is to preserve guest experiences to make sure they are dining in an atmosphere that fits their particular special occasion. On a daily basis. this is what customers tell us they want.”

The statement goes onto say Choptank’s dress code is similar or stricter dress codes at other Baltimore restaurants — including Mother’s Grille, Morton’s, Bond Street Social and more.

They also said two-third of their employees are minorities and diversity and inclusion are important to them.

“We will continue to work hard to improve our town. Dress codes have worked for us, our guest and the entire industry, creating unbelievable experiences for a long period of time — The Choptank will be no different,’ the statement continued.