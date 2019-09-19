BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists of the traffic modifications in effect for HampdenFest this weekend.
The event will be held in the heart of Hamped on Saturday, September 21.
In preparation for the event, the following roadway will be closed to through traffic on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 36th Street between Falls Road and Chestnut Avenue
- Chestnut Avenue from W. 36th Street to W. 34th Street
High volumes of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic are expected for this event.
There will also be traffic modifications for the Pigtown Festival which is also this weekend.
The following roadways will be closed to through traffic on Friday, September 20, at 6 p.m. through Saturday, September 21, at 10 p.m.
- Washington Boulevard from Barre to Cross Streets
- Scott Street from Carroll to Ramsey Streets
Motorists are urged to pay strict attention to posted parking restrictions and to use alternate routes if traveling in the vicinity of either event.
You must log in to post a comment.