Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland police have given the all-clear after investigating a report of a suspicious package at Kirwan Hall, the mathematics building on campus.
(1/2) UMD ALERT: All Clear
An "All Clear" has been issued for the suspicious package at the Mathematics (Kirwan Hall) Building. The packages have been deemed safe, no threat by PG Fire Department. Kirwan Hall and Martin Hall are open again.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) September 19, 2019
Police said the packages have been deemed safe and no threat.
Kirwan Hall and Martin Hall, which were evacuated, have reopened.
Nearby roads that were closed are expected to reopen shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.