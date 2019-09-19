  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland police have given the all-clear after investigating a report of a suspicious package at Kirwan Hall, the mathematics building on campus.

Police said the packages have been deemed safe and no threat.

Kirwan Hall and Martin Hall, which were evacuated, have reopened.

Nearby roads that were closed are expected to reopen shortly.

