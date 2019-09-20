



State Police have arrested six men and charged them in a violent home invasion in Cecil County back in April. Police said during the home invasion a pregnant woman was assaulted and needed an emergency caesarian section due to her injuries.

Officers responded to a North East apartment complex on April 25 after a man was held hostage and a pregnant woman was violented assaulted during the armed home invasion. A seven-year-old child was also present during the crime.

Man Wanted In Armed Home Invasion, ‘Violent’ Assault Of Pregnant Woman In Cecil County

Maryland State Police charged the following people:

Stephen Treymane Johnson, 36, of Abingdon, MD. Johnson was arrested on June 20 in the Abingdon area of Harford County on a warrant issued by the Circuit Court for Harford County alleging violations of probations stemming from a 2011 incident in which Johnson pled guilty to a stabbing. Johnson has since been indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury on over 40 charges including home invasion, armed robbery, multiple counts of assault, and additional violations. Johnson is a convicted felon who had an active warrant at the time of the crime and had absconded from supervised probation in Harford County.

Jessie B Walton JR, 48, of Edgewood MD. Walton was arrested on July 9 in the Perryman area of Harford County. Walton has since been indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury.

Jawuan Eric Bolling, 24, of Baltimore MD. Bolling was arrested on Aug. 6 in the Arundel Mills area of Anne Arundel County. Bolling has been since indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury. Bolling is a convicted felon.

Tyqwell Latre Aquel Booker, 22, of Baltimore MD. Booker was arrested on Sept. 5 in the Nottingham area of Baltimore County on a warrant issued by the Cecil County District Court. Booker has been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, assault violations, weapons violations, and additional charges. Booker has since been indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury.

Antonie Keith Rich, 23, of Edgewood Md. Rich was arrested on Sept. 10 in the Edgewood area of Harford County on a warrant issued by the Cecil County District Court. Rich has been charged with home invasion, armed Robbery, assault violations, weapons violations, and additional charges. Rich was also wanted on a warrant issued by the Baltimore City District Court for failure to appear in court. Rich has since been indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury.

Cameron Ikil Spicer, 21, of Baltimore MD. Spicer was arrested on Sept. 10 in the Bel Air area of Harford County on a warrant issued by the Cecil County District Court. Spicer has been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, assault violations, weapons violations, and additional charges. Spicer is currently on probation. Spicer has since been indicted by a Cecil County Grand Jury.

During the investigation, police uncovered nearly 80 pounds of marijuana with the street value of $14,000, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, CDS packaging materials, electronics, and clothing worn by the suspects during the home invasion. Police served a number of search warrants or various residences linked to the case.

Police also said a number of the suspects are validated gang members.

Additional arrests are expected as police continue to investigate links between the armed home invasion and drug trafficking.