BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has received a nearly $3 million federal grant to hire more than two dozen new firefighters next year, the county said Friday.
The $2.7 million SAFER grant from FEMA will allow the county to hire 28 new firefighters and support the department’s growth in Sparrows Point, spurred by residential and economic growth at Tradepoint Atlantic and the surrounding area.
The county said it will provide an additional $1.7 million in matching funds.
Currently, the fire department employs more than 1,999 emergency responders, the county said.
