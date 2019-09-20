  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, FEMA, Firefighter, Grant, Local TV, SAFER grant, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has received a nearly $3 million federal grant to hire more than two dozen new firefighters next year, the county said Friday.

The $2.7 million SAFER grant from FEMA will allow the county to hire 28 new firefighters and support the department’s growth in Sparrows Point, spurred by residential and economic growth at Tradepoint Atlantic and the surrounding area.

The county said it will provide an additional $1.7 million in matching funds.

Currently, the fire department employs more than 1,999 emergency responders, the county said.

Comments