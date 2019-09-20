



School bus driver shortages are leading to complaints of overcrowding and delays in Baltimore County.

The district is recruiting bus drivers at several locations in the county and city, advertising a starting rate of $16.20 an hour.

“We need to increase, perhaps, the salaries of bus drivers. We need to retain our bus drivers. But, we also need to make sure when school opens next September, a lot of these rooting issues are dealt with beforehand,” Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said.

Last fiscal year, more Baltimore County school bus drivers left than were hired.

According to the district, most drivers who left simply quit.

In neighboring Anne Arundel County, they’re seeing fewer applicants, too.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Facing Bus Driver Shortage To Start New School Year

“Jobs are better. Wages are up, so people are going to get different jobs rather than drive a shift for a school bus in the morning,” Bob Mosier, of Anne Arundel County Schools, said.

There are driver shortages across the area and country.

Anne Arundel County contracts out most of its buses and drivers and reports they’re about drivers short. Baltimore County, meanwhile, is 50 drivers short but owns its entire bus fleet.

“No parent should have their kid either delayed in pick-up or drop-off,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

Olszewski said he’s in the talks with the superintendent and the transportation department is briefing the board Tuesday about the issues.

“They should have a safe ride to school. I’m very concerned about the shortages we are seeing. We know that it’s a statewide challenge,” Olszewski said.

Baltimore County Schools said part of the problem has to do with parents registering their child late this summer and issues with rerouting.