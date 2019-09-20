Comments
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Six puppies that were found dumped on the side of Canal Parkway in Allegany County are “doing great.”
The Allegany County Animal Shelter said that the biggest boy is four lbs. already.
Adoption papers are available on three girl puppies, but the three boy puppies have already found a home.
The three puppies up for adoption are still too young to be adopted, but anyone interest in the process can still contact the animal shelter.
