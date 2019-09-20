CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a fatal pedestrian collision in Capitol Heights.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Marblewood Ave. around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday for a welfare check.
The responding officers found Calvin Williams, 47, of Laurel, unresponsive in the roadway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
About 30 minutes later officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department noticed an unoccupied vehicle with body damage near Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Business Parkway.
A woman, who is believed to have been driving the car, was located walking about a block away.
It is believed the unoccupied car did strike Williams. Seat Pleasant Police took her into custody on a warrant for malicious destruction of property.
