  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sharon Gibala
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore News, crash, Howard County, Local TV, Route 32, Talkers, West Friendship

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Two cars collided along Route 32 in West Friendship on Friday morning, injuring three people.

According to Howard County Police, the crash happened around 6:12 a.m. near Burntwoods Road.

A Nissan Sentra traveling southbound crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with Ford F250 traveling northbound.

The man driving the Nissan and his passenger and the driver of the Ford, all men, were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Route 32 was closed in both directions between Rosemary Lane and Burntwoods Road as police continued to investigate the crash. It reopened around 10:10 a.m.

Comments