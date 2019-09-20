Comments
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Two cars collided along Route 32 in West Friendship on Friday morning, injuring three people.
According to Howard County Police, the crash happened around 6:12 a.m. near Burntwoods Road.
A Nissan Sentra traveling southbound crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with Ford F250 traveling northbound.
The man driving the Nissan and his passenger and the driver of the Ford, all men, were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
Route 32 was closed in both directions between Rosemary Lane and Burntwoods Road as police continued to investigate the crash. It reopened around 10:10 a.m.
