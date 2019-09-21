BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A violent repeat offender was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for first-degree murder and other charges.
Devon Richardson was sentenced for the murder of Elijah Johnson.
This summer, Richardson was convicted of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a disqualified person.
On Oct. 26, 2017, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bellwood Ave. around 3:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found Johnson lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation revealed that Richardson and Johnson has a verbal altercation earlier that day which escalated. Richardson then went down the street to get a gun, returned, and shot Johnson multiple times.
Witnesses were able to identify Richardson in a photographic array as the person who was in the argument with Johnson.
You must log in to post a comment.