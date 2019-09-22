Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday that injured one man.
At around 4:07 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest and groin.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.