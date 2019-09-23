COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the matchup between University of Maryland and Penn State University Friday, wear black.

The Terps are calling to “Blackout PSU” Friday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium as they face their Big Ten Conference rivals the Nittany Lions.

In a Facebook post, the university quipped, “Are you asking yourself, what do I wear Friday? Here is a quick breakdown on what to wear based on your section!”

The map features black in every section.

No. 12 Penn State is headed to College Park and with a 3-0 record, while Maryland is coming off a 20-17 loss to Temple.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan McCrystal tweeted about the matchup Sunday.

“Despite the early season offensive outburst, Maryland’s defense has been much more efficient than its offense. Looks like both defenses hold the statistical edge in this matchup,” he tweeted.

The Terps are also headed into the PSU games without one of their star players.

Jake Funk tore his left ACL in the Temple game, the Testudo Times tweeted.

UMD canceled classes Friday ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff.