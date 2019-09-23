  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Climate Strike, DC, DC news, Local TV, Protests, Talkers, Traffic


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) –– Protestors are blocking several major intersections that lead motorists to downtown Washington D.C.

It’s all a part of the climate strike, a global protest that brings awareness to climate change.

WUSA9, CBS’ DC affiliate, reports the following intersections are blocked:

  • 12th and Independence Avenue
  • New York Avenue near 395
  • North Capitol and Massachusetts Avenue

The demonstrations are creating havoc as morning rush hour is underway downtown.

DC protestors also marched Friday, when most of the demonstrations were held. In DC, 60 world leaders are expected to convene during a global climate action week on Sept. 23.

Comments