WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) –– Protestors are blocking several major intersections that lead motorists to downtown Washington D.C.
It’s all a part of the climate strike, a global protest that brings awareness to climate change.
WUSA9, CBS’ DC affiliate, reports the following intersections are blocked:
- 12th and Independence Avenue
- New York Avenue near 395
- North Capitol and Massachusetts Avenue
Climate control protests planned for later this morning. They want to #ShutDownDC and disrupt busy intersections for this morning's commute. Here are their meet up locations @wusa9 #getupdc pic.twitter.com/wpQtpp8C82
— Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) September 23, 2019
The demonstrations are creating havoc as morning rush hour is underway downtown.
DC protestors also marched Friday, when most of the demonstrations were held. In DC, 60 world leaders are expected to convene during a global climate action week on Sept. 23.
