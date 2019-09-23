Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man who was killed in an attack allegedly by two teens at the Great Frederick Fair this weekend.
59-year-old John Marvin Weed, of Mount Airy, was allegedly attacked by two teens, a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy on Friday at the fair.
Two Teens Charged In Fatal Attack of Man At Frederick Fair
They have been charged with second-degree assault, and the younger boy is facing charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Weed had been found unconscious on Friday at the fair. Witnesses said the attack was unprovoked.
The annual fair in Frederick features music acts, a farming expo and carnival rides.
An emergency court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
This story is developing.
