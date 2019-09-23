BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined 20 other attorneys general urging Congress to support legislation that would extend existing background check requirements for firearm sales to also include ammunition sales.
The group says extending the requirements would close a loophole that allows those who are prohibited from buying a gun to still purchase ammunition.
The attorneys general sent a letter to congressional leaders Monday urging them to support Jaime’s Law, one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“There is no reason for a convicted felon or anyone else who is not legally permitted to purchase a firearm to be able to purchase ammunition,” the letter reads. “Importantly, Jamie’s law adds these protections without infringing on law-abiding citizens’ rights to own firearms, nor on states’ rights to regulate firearms as they see fit.”
Attorneys general from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C. and Virginia are among those who signed the letter.
Jamie’s Law was introduced in the House in March, and in April it was referred to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.
An identical version of the bill was introduced in the Senate in June before being referred to the judiciary committee.
