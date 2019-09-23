BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-alarm fire in east Baltimore late Monday night, officials said.
The fire broke out Monday night in the unit block of North Rose Street near Patterson Park. Four row homes were reportedly involved.
Firefighters rescued two adults, who were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
BCFD remains on scene 2-Alarm fire in the Unit block of N. Rose St. Fire was showing in the rear of the dwelling & quickly spread to three adjacent homes. FFs rescued two occupants & both taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Cause is U/C @mayorbcyoung @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/wRMownWx2A
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 24, 2019
.@BaltimoreFire just told us two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a major fire on N. Rose. 4 row homes reportedly involved. This is video from one of our photographer, @darshanamma @wjz pic.twitter.com/x3rJ15DcFQ
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 24, 2019
As of midnight Tuesday, firefighters had placed the blaze under control.
This is video from Joel Morgan. He lives near the fire. It appears to show sparks coming from power lines. @BaltimoreFire fire said BGE was called to the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/KvAViSYQjp
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 24, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
