By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-alarm fire in east Baltimore late Monday night, officials said.

The fire broke out Monday night in the unit block of North Rose Street near Patterson Park. Four row homes were reportedly involved.

Firefighters rescued two adults, who were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

As of midnight Tuesday, firefighters had placed the blaze under control.

Courtesy: Danny Martinez

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

