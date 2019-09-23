Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium welcomed a new puffin chick, Macaroni to its Sea Cliffs exhibit.
Macaroni is the newest puffin to hatch in the Sea Cliffs exhibit whose name is inspired by pasta, but linked to its siblings Ravioli and Gnocchi.
Staff said Macaroni will remain with its parents for 40 days until it is fully feathered and capable of taking care of itself.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
