TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a student in a Towson University residence hall over the weekend.
Towson University Police immediately notified Baltimore County Police to launch an investigation.
The suspect, a resident student, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by Baltimore County Police and is currently being held at Baltimore County Detention Center.
He has been identified as Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, of the 400 block of Towson Way.
An investigation is ongoing and the suspect is no longer allowed on the TU campus and there is no ongoing threat.
TU said they are offering their services and support to anyone in the community who may be affected by this incident, and have asked Baltimore County police to continue to maintain complete confidentiality.
Towson University reminds students and those involved with the University that if you or someone you know have experienced misconduct, harassment or assault, you can report it to the Towson University Police Department in the Public Safety Building, 410-704-4444, police@towson.edu or the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity (OIIE) in the Administration Building Suite 214, 410-704-0203, titleix@towson.edu.
They also said they have provided support services to students, faculty and staff through the Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.
