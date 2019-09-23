BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration is working on a pilot to enroll travelers into the TSA Pre-Check program at Baltimore Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The program, on a portable tablet, can enroll passengers on the spot.
TSA said the advantages include using the special tablet that can accept and save fingerprints and verify someone’s identification.
They said they are looking to see whether passengers are more likely to enroll when they are flying domestically or internationally, if there are certain times of the day when travelers are more or less likely to enroll and if the wait time of a given checkpoint will change based on enrolling in the program.
Depending on the results, TSA may possibly expand the rollout of the enrollment.
They began to operate the test earlier in September in the airport’s D/E checkpoint after travelers pass through security screening, and will conclude on September 30.
