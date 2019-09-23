Hi Everyone!

And welcome to Fall. The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 3:50 A.M. Equinox from the Latin “equal night.” Basically this day the same amount of light and dark. The next stop, the shortest day of the year. Winter. That is a way’s off though. You know I like to say, “Don’t let the Monday scaries ruin Sunday Funday!” Well don’t let the Winter scaries ruin Fall.

Today is going to be a hot one…93°, and humid. A cold front coming by later will kick off some showers and thunderstorms. At this time nothing severe expected. Behind that front, we will see a SOLID 10° drop. From 93° to 83°. The normal is now 75°. A lot of numbers here but they do tell the story.

There is always a gentle blend into the new season no matter what season. And that is what we are seeing. Forget the weather graphics, just look around. The sun is a bit lower in the sky, leaves are starting to fall. The grass is growing slower..that lower sun effects photosynthesis. Nature knows the real bottom line. But this week we know the current bottom line and that is enjoying one more week of a legit Summerlike feel, day and night.

MB!