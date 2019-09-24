



The Director of Transportation is expected to brief the Baltimore County School Board on Tuesday about what is being done to solve the problem of school bus driver shortages.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks says that he’s received more than 50 complaints about transportation since the start of the new school year.

“We need to increase the salary of bus drivers, we need to retain our bus drivers, but we also need to make sure that this is taken care of when school opens next September,” Marks said.

The school system tells WJZ that it’s actively working to recruit an additional 50 bus drivers and retain the bus drivers they currently have.

Baltimore County Schools says one of its challenges is that many of its drivers are in their 60’s, and looking toward retirement.

Baltimore County Public Schools also says a contributing factor is that parents are still registering their kids for the school bus and that can cause changes in routes and sometimes delays.

“It’s often unpredictable what specific routes are going to be affected which has led to some buses have more students than we’d like,” Brandon Oland of Baltimore County Public Schools said.

For parents like Tracy Evans, however, a 40-minute wait at the bus stop means she’s late for work.

“I work in the morning,” Evans said. “Either I’m going to be late or I have to spend money that I don’t have for somebody to take her.”

Tuesday’s School Board Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. WJZ will be covering the meeting and will have more details as they become available.