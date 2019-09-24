ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers are being advised to expect delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge as the Maryland Transportation Authority begins a multi-million dollar rehab project.

The $27 million project funded by tolls is expensive, but it’s designed to ensure safety, with deck repairs, replace surfaces, and new steel rail posts bringing a brand new shelf life up to 18 years.

“I think it’s good they’re going to take more precautions with safety and upgrading it so people that do cross the bridge every day are safer,” said Ciara Clore from Arnold, Maryland.

Drivers should expect delays not just Tuesday, but especially the first week of October.

“Starting Monday, we will put up a barrier and we will close the far right lane coming westbound on the Bay Bridge, so you’ll be down to two lanes westbound, two lanes eastbound starting Monday,” MDTA Operating Officer John O’Neil said.

The Sept. 30 date is thanks to Governor Larry Hogan.

MDTA initially announced this two-year project would start early September, but he was able to work with contractors to keep the three westbound lanes open for beachgoers through the last weekend of September.

“We’ve broken the project into two seasons so we can reopen the bridge for the summer traffic season,” O’Neil said. “This way, we’re going to be closing it next September through next April as well and the project will be completed.”

Though an inconvenience, the westbound right lane will be fully reopened for the summer travel season from Memorial Day to Labor Day in 2020.

The project is estimated to be completed in August 2021.