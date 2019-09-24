BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been a little over a year since WJZ debuted a completely revamped news set, and now the old morning news desk that loyal viewers saw for nearly two decades years lives on at Harford Community College.
WJZ traffic anchor and Harford Alum Kristy Breslin helped make the donation a reality.
“We were in the process of getting a new set,” Breslin recalled. “I went to our general manager, Audra Swain, and I asked her if it would be possible to donate our set to my alma mater, Harford Community, and she said absolutely.”
The set is being used by the college’s Mass Communications Department to give students a taste of what it’s like to work on a professional set.
“In the end, you’re trying to get as close to reality as you possibly can,” said Mass Communications Professor Wayne Hepler. “To have this here and to know this was used by the people doing the real thing, breathes that into a classroom and makes it more engaging, more fun.”
The set shows students, like Crika Smith, who dreams to one day become a reporter, they’re on the right path.
“When I see the camera and the lights, that just puts more excitement on my face. It’s like my dream is just so close,” she said.
To complete the studio, the school purchased new cameras, which will help students put together demo tapes, which will go out
