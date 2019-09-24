Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore News, Brooklyn Park, Crime, Ja’Quon Kahlif Jones, Local TV, Talkers

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was charged with 11 counts after he was found to have a loaded stolen handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

Anne Arundel County police pulled over Ja’Quon Kahlif Jones around 11:20 p.m. Monday night near Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. While officers were talking to Kahlif, they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

During the search, police recovered a loaded stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, 21 plastic vials each containing suspected marijuana (135.16 grams – street value $420), packaging material, and three cell phones.

Jones, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with:

  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
  • CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+
  • CDS: Poss Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Poss Ammo
  • Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
  • CDS: Distr Etc. W/Firearm
  • Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime
  • Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession
  • Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
  • Reg Firearm: Stolen/Sell Etc
  • Loaded Handgun In Vehicle

 

