BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was charged with 11 counts after he was found to have a loaded stolen handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Anne Arundel County police pulled over Ja’Quon Kahlif Jones around 11:20 p.m. Monday night near Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. While officers were talking to Kahlif, they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.
During the search, police recovered a loaded stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, 21 plastic vials each containing suspected marijuana (135.16 grams – street value $420), packaging material, and three cell phones.
Jones, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with:
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
- CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+
- CDS: Poss Paraphernalia
- Illegal Poss Ammo
- Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
- CDS: Distr Etc. W/Firearm
- Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime
- Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession
- Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
- Reg Firearm: Stolen/Sell Etc
- Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
