



Maryland Democratic Congressman John Sarbanes called reports that President Donald Trump spoke with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeking dirt about Joe Biden “impeachable conduct,” as the president vowed on Twitter he would release a full transcript of the call.

In a statement, Sarbanes called the reports “a blatant abuse of power” and called for a full investigation.

“By any measure, this is impeachable conduct on the part of the President. Every House committee of relevant jurisdiction must move aggressively to gather the underlying evidence and press forward with our efforts to hold President Trump accountable,” Sarbanes wrote.

By any measure, this is impeachable conduct on the part of the President. Every House committee of relevant jurisdiction must move aggressively to gather the underlying evidence and press forward with our efforts to hold President Trump accountable. — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) September 24, 2019

Later Tuesday afternoon, the president tweeted he would authorize the full release of an unredacted transcript of the call between him and Zelensky Wednesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” Trump tweeted.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after meeting with House Democrats, CBS News reports.

Meanwhile, fellow Maryland Democrat Rep. Anthony Brown joined the chorus of lawmakers calling for the president’s impeachment.

“It is outrageous that the President would exploit our national security for personal political gain,” Brown tweeted. “Trump putting his own interests above our nation’s is a betrayal of his oath of office and an impeachable act – and warrants his removal from office with all deliberate speed.”

It is outrageous that the President would exploit our national security for personal political gain Trump putting his own interests above our nation’s is a betrayal of his oath of office and an impeachable act – and warrants his removal from office with all deliberate speed — Anthony Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) September 24, 2019

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger released a statement saying while he has resisted calls for a formal impeachment proceeding, now “we have no choice.”

“This is the most credible abuse of power we have seen from the Administration to date,” he said. “The President admitted that he encouraged a foreign leader to dig up dirt on his political opponent. He has admitted he broke the law in blocking Congressionally-appropriated taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. And he’s engaging in a cover-up by refusing to release the whistleblower complaint as required by the law. Releasing the transcript of the phone call doesn’t change these facts.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen also said he supports the House pursuing impeachment.

“I have not come to this decision lightly — and I regret that the President’s actions require these measures. But the American people deserve the truth and confidence in their government, and I support an impeachment inquiry in order to expose the facts and protect our democracy,” he said in a statement.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.