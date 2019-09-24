GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department have charged a Gaithersburg man with sexual offenses involving a juvenile female.
Octavio Cantarero, 42, of Gaithersburg, has been charged with a fourth-degree sexual offense and attempted second-degree rape against a minor.
Cantarero is a Pastor at the Iglesia Pentecostal Principe De Paz located on Earhart Court in Gaithersburg. At the time of the offenses, the juvenile victim was a congregant of the church.
In May 2019, the victim reported the offenses to police, and detectives began an investigation.
Detectives determined that when the victim met Contarero, he told her that she was too young to live alone and provided her with a room at the church to use.
On January 16, 2019, the pastor brought the victim to a room in the church that had a bed and said that the two would sleep there. During the night, the victim woke up to Cantarero attempting to rape her.
Contarero asked the victim not to tell anyone about the incident and that he could help pay for her clothes, rent, and school. He also stated that her demons had provoked him.
A warrant was issued for Cantarero’s arrest on September 16 and he turned himself into detectives on September 21. He was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.
Investigators are asking that anyone who believes that he/she was victimized by Octavio Cantarero or anyone who believes that his/her child was victimized by him to please call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.
