BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings just minutes apart left two men dead in Baltimore Tuesday morning, police said.
The first shooting happened around 11:19 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue in northwest Baltimore. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found an adult man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
The second shooting happened in the 2700 block of East Preston Street on the city’s east side around 11:30 a.m., police said.
Officers called to the scene found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at an area hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.