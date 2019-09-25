BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were arrested in an Anne Arundel County home invasion early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue in Baltimore around 12:25 a.m. for a prowler complaint.
The 911 caller told police he heard someone outside his home and then heard the sound of glass breaking. Then the 911 operator heard a struggle over the phone and the line disconnected.
When officers arrived, they saw four people running from the back of the home. They pursued the suspects on foot and apprehended three of the suspects.
Officers saw the side door of the home was unsecured and the door’s lock was broken. When they went inside, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the floor in a semi-conscious state. He had bruises on his face and body. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Nineteen-year-old Destiny Daine Riffle of Crownsville, 22-year-old Taijanique Lashawn Scott of Arnold and 26-year-old Randy Joshua Watts of Arnold were all charged with first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, home invasion, second-degree burglary and reckless endangerment.
