BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marian House has been providing rehabilitation services, and housing, to homeless women and their children for 37 years.

Women like Heidi Blizzard, who said she feels “very blessed to be here.”

In the midst of addiction, Blizzard was incarcerated for six months and was ordered by the court to undergo treatment.

It was in that treatment that she heard about Marian House.

“I just knew that that is where I needed to be.” said Blizzard, “This was the place for me.”

Katie Allston is the executive director of Marian House, she estimates since they first started in 1982, they’ve helped 2500 women and 800 children with services like family reunification, education services, employment assistance and addiction treatment.

Our ladies often come to us with histories of trauma, they have addiction issues, they’ve been incarcerated, so they have a lot of obstacles to overcome.” said Allston, “The objective really is to get the women the support they need to rebuild their lives,”

But that takes money and community support- both of which people can provide at their annual “Race to Embrace Independence.”

The 5k run takes you right past the Marian House. Some of the residents you’ll be helping by running will be outside cheering you on.

The race will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Montebello.