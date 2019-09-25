LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended without pay after a domestic violence-related arrest in Anne Arundel County, police said Wednesday.
Corporal Steven Davis was arrested Tuesday night at his home in Laurel, and is charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Prince George’s Police Department was contacted on Tuesday by a woman who said her boyfriend, Davis, assaulted her.
Anne Arundel County detectives learned the assault reportedly took place in the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel.
During the altercation, Davis allegedly “head-butted”, bit and struck the victim with a firearm, and made death threats to the woman while holding the loaded gun.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
Prince George’s County Chief Hank Stawinski said the charges placed against Davis are “deeply distrubing” to him. He said in part in a statement that when he learned of the arrest he immediately suspended Davis police powers.
“It saddens me to bring this news to my community, but rest assured, the actions of one do not represent the actions of the almost 1700 Prince George’s County police officers who serve and protect us every single day. To the victims of domestic violence, I urge you to speak out. We will listen, we will act, and those responsible will be brought to justice,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.
There is no further information at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
You must log in to post a comment.