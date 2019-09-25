BREAKINGPresident Trump's Ukraine Call Transcript Released
Filed Under:Frederick Police Department, Local TV, Package Theft, package thief, porch pirate, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department posted video of what they said is a porch pirate.

The department posted Ring Doorbell video of the alleged theft on its Twitter page.

It appears to show a woman dropped off in front of a home on Tuscarora Ct. After the car drove away, she walked up the driveway to the porch and took a package.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Frederick County Police. Callers can remain anonymous.

