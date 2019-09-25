FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department posted video of what they said is a porch pirate.
The department posted Ring Doorbell video of the alleged theft on its Twitter page.
It appears to show a woman dropped off in front of a home on Tuscarora Ct. After the car drove away, she walked up the driveway to the porch and took a package.
Do you recognize this person? Property was removed from the residence IAO Tuscarora Court.
If so please contact Ofc. Willie Buntley at 240-840-1485 or 301-600-2102 – you can remain anonymous!
Case #: 2019-078839 pic.twitter.com/YyilIcOs1F
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) September 25, 2019
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Frederick County Police. Callers can remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.