BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two area schools are being recognized for outstanding academic achievement by the Department of Education.

Clarksville Middle School in Howard County and Pinewood Elementary School in Baltimore County were named Blue Ribbon Schools, along with six other schools in Maryland.

Schools get a blue ribbon for academic achievement or progress in closing achievement gaps among different groups.

In total, 312 public schools and 50 charter schools got the honor in 2019.

