BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Baltimore man after a search warrant led to the seizure of multiple different drugs early Thursday morning.
At around 4:30 a.m., police executed the search warrant in the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Baltimore, after several citizen complaints about drug activity in the area.
Police found the following in their search:
- Suspected crack cocaine – 25.66 grams with packaging
- 5 suboxone strips
- Brown powder suspected heroin/fentanyl – 2.58 grams
- 5 suspected cloazepam pills
- Suspected marijuana 17.85 grams
- Taurus 9MM handgun loaded with 8 rounds
- $965.00
- CDS paraphernalia – digital scales, heat sealer and small zip-lock bags
Eugene Herbert Spruill, 33, of Baltimore, was arrested Thursday morning during the search warrant’s execution.
He is charged with possession of CDS cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, buprenorphin and cloazepam, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a handgun during drug trafficking crime, possession of a handgun- convicted felon, possession of ammunition- convicted felon.
