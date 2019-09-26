



Drivers won’t need cash at these toll collection stops starting in late October.

The Maryland Transportation Authority will begin cashless toll collection at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge and the Francis Scott Key Bridge, located in Maryland on October 16 and October 30, respectively.

The fees will be collected via E-ZPass, to reduce traffic. Cash will no longer be accepted.

The existing cash toll plazas will become E-ZPass lanes until the Spring of 2021 when full construction will be completed.

Drivers can continue through the plazas without stopping and must obey all roadway signs and speed limits, officials said.

Cashless tolling at the Hatem and Key bridges is expected to save drivers up to $1 million in fuel and 44,000 hours a year by not stopping at toll booths, according MTA’s press release.

Officials said less idling time may lead to better fuel efficiency, reduced vehicle emissions, an increase in driver safety and enables a safer work environment for employees.

At the Hatem Bridge, the two-axle E-ZPass® toll rate is $6, and the two-axle Video Toll rate is $12.

The E-ZPass® Hatem Bridge Discount Plans will remain available with cashless tolling, officials said.

At the Key Bridge, the two-axle E-ZPass® toll rate is $3 and the two-axle Video Toll rate is $6.

E-ZPass® Key bridge commuter plans are available, officials said, and E-ZPass® Maryland customers may receive discounts at most Maryland toll facilities.

The Video Toll rate is 50 percent above the cash/base rate with a max of $15 higher than the base rates.

The MDTA’s E-ZPass® Maryland outreach team will provide free E-ZPass® transponders and to sign up new customers at the following locations:

For the full list of locations, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan