Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s baby snake season in Maryland, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s baby snake season in Maryland, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
DNR said juvenile snakes often look different than adults.
All snakes in Maryland a great for pest control in one form or another, DNR reports. They help keep the rodent populations in check and even help by consuming ticks that are found on rodents.
DNR also said snake venom is being used to develop blood pressure medications and researchers are even looking at copperhead venom to find a cure for cancer.
You must log in to post a comment.