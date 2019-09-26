WATCH LIVETestimony underway about Ukraine whistleblower's complaint
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — A fatal crash shut down parts of Interstate 95 in Arbutus.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. in the area of I-95 and I-695.

A preliminary investigation showed a pedestrian was on the shoulder of the road near a disabled vehicle when he was struck by a van. The man was declared dead on the scene and the van’s driver remained on site.

The driver of the van was arrested for suspected DUI and taken to Maryland State Police barracks to be processed.

Two southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed.

 

