Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t have tickets for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game yet? Now might be your chance.
The Cleveland Browns have returned tickets from their allotment for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Approximately 300 tickets will be available to buy at Ticketmaster or by calling the Raven’s ticket office at 410-261-RAVE (7283).
