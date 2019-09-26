Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, cleveland browns, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland, Maryland News, Ravens Tickets


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t have tickets for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game yet? Now might be your chance.

The Cleveland Browns have returned tickets from their allotment for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Approximately 300 tickets will be available to buy at Ticketmaster or by calling the Raven’s ticket office at 410-261-RAVE (7283).

