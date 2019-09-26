ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Wawa, Inc. opened its second store in Carroll County, located at 1310 Liberty Road.
The new store, which is the first Wawa in Eldersburg, opened early Thursday morning around 8 a.m.
Officials said celebrations included a free T-shirt giveaway for the first 100 customers, a hoagie-building competition, “Hoagies for Heroes” and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m.
Wawa is also offering free coffee to all customers Thursday through next Monday, September 29.
“At Wawa we recognize that our customers lives move at a rapid pace, and whenever we open new stores, it is our goal to deliver our unique brand of convenience in a way that fits our customers busy lives and is attuned to their specific tastes,” said Adam Schall, Senior Director of Store Operations, Maryland & Virginia.
The Hoagies for Heroes will have Maryland State Police and Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department face off to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes in the “Wawa way”
Officials said checks from the Hoagies for Heroes competitions will be presented to the winning and runner up teams for $1,000 towards charities of their choice.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
