Friday eve is here. Up to 87° today and a bit more humid than yesterday. A front will slide by late this afternoon. Question is will we see any rain? I am pointing this out because we are in a bit of a drought this month as we have discussed earlier. To be honest with this “wind shift” the models show some showers blossoming, but the computer quickly say’s rain amounts might be measured in the tenths of an inch. Beggars cannot be choosers, a quarter or a dollar we’ll take it.
Your weekend is going to be hot, humid, and no surprise, dry. Go ahead and make some summer-like plans for the last weekend of September,..yet another month this year where the headline of record will be warmer than usual. Now add drier too. What will October bring us..two words, stay tuned.
