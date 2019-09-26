BALTIMORE (AP) — Women from the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP are traveling to the organization’s national headquarters in Baltimore to demand the removal of a member who they say harassed a former employee.
Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn says the group will leave Greensboro on Thursday and pick up members in Durham before going to the national headquarters to demand the removal of the Rev. Curtis Gatewood.
A former employee of the state chapter, Jazmyne Childs, said at a news conference Wednesday that Gatewood sexually harassed her. Gatewood says he never sexually harassed anyone.
Ilarraza-Blackburn is the Latino immigrant liaison for the state chapter. She says no one at the national office responded to the women’s letters so they’re going to Baltimore.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.