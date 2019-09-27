According to a plea agreement, Montague met an individual working with law enforcement at a gas station in Baltimore County on two occasions in November 2018 and January 2019. During both meetings, Montague sold the person drugs.

Officials said Montague sold the individual 3.69 grams of cocaine and a total of 1.703 grams of heroin on November 28. He also sold the individual 2.96 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and 4.43 grams of cocaine on January 29.

Following the drug sale on January 29, police attempted to arrest Montague, who fled in his vehicle, striking an undercover vehicle occupied by police officers, causing heavy damage to the undercover vehicle.

He then turned into a lumber yard and drove through a chain-link fence at the rear of the property when his car came to a complete stop before fleeing on foot.

After Montague was apprehended and searched, officials said officers found 17 bags containing a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, weighing 2.48 grams in total.

A search of Montague’s vehicle led police to find a total of $927.80 in cash and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun containing a clip loaded with ten cartridges.

Officials said the gun, which was reported stolen on May 8, 2016, had several wet drops of blood on it that matched up with Montague’s DNA.

“All too often, guns and drugs go hand in hand — and both are killers. Armed drug dealers, like Floyd Montague, are on notice that gun crime may lead to federal time, where there are no suspended sentences and no parole — ever,” said United States Attorney Robert K. Hur.

Montague had at least two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan.