FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Some lanes will be closed on westbound I-70 and northbound I-270 in Frederick over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will do emergency road work on the I-70 bridge over I-270- and will take two nights to complete.

Crews will close the left lane on westbound I-70 as well as the dual exit ramp from northbound I-270 to westbound I-70. They will work from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use MD 355 (Urbana Pike), MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) or US 15/US 340 as alternate routes.

 

