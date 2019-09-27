  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want to see your pets! And honestly…so do we.

The Ravens tweeted out a call to the public to strut your pet’s purple stuff by tweeting them a picture of you wearing purple with your pet to win a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game.

And the responses have been simply put- puppertastic.

Some pets seem happier than others to be donning the purple gear.

But we want to see more! Keep tweeting the Ravens your pet pics so we can keep sharing them too!

