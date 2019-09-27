BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens want to see your pets! And honestly…so do we.
The Ravens tweeted out a call to the public to strut your pet’s purple stuff by tweeting them a picture of you wearing purple with your pet to win a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game.
Our dogs 💜 > #RavensFlock, tweet us a picture of you wearing purple with your pet to win a pair of tickets to Sunday's game❗️ pic.twitter.com/Qhks8r94YS
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 27, 2019
And the responses have been simply put- puppertastic.
@Ravens my boys Duke and Tip sporting their best purple friday gear! pic.twitter.com/n9oVHCC6Y9
— Lauren Paszkiewicz (@Lauren11589) September 27, 2019
We’ve got black ravens gear on…. but we’re with our boy Ronnie Stanley 💜 #ravenspets pic.twitter.com/kYJD2p5UQa
— Harvey Dent the Chihuahua (@FunVillains) September 27, 2019
Some pets seem happier than others to be donning the purple gear.
— TruxTrains (@TruxTrains) September 27, 2019
@Ravens Its Purple Friday!! pic.twitter.com/GlOtJx1nDj
— Troy Tillery (@missingmikeyj) September 27, 2019
Abby rocking her Ravens gear! pic.twitter.com/EgEDre6s9b
— Meghan (@MEGHA_troN25) September 27, 2019
— Katie Staub (@Big_DaddyDZ) September 27, 2019
But we want to see more! Keep tweeting the Ravens your pet pics so we can keep sharing them too!
