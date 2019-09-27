BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hitting the road this weekend? A number of area roads will be closed for events.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has put out this list of road closures from Friday through Sunday.

Traffic changes for the Marion House Race to Embrace Independence 5K

The race will begin at Lake Montebello on Saturday, September 28 at 9 a.m.

Officials said participants will begin at Lake Montebello and turn right onto E. 33rd Street, left on Ellerslie Avenue, left onto Gorsuch Avenue, and left onto Loch Raven Boulevard.

The course proceeds right onto E. 33rd Street, left onto Curran Drive and right onto the lake loop to continue counterclockwise to the finish line.

One lane of travel will be sectioned off by cones for participants along the race route.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity are advised to watch out for pedestrians, be aware of temporary traffic stops, and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Traffic changes for the Call to Action Interfaith Community Parade

The parade will begin along North Avenue on Saturday, September 28 at 12 p.m.

Officials said participants will begin at the intersection of North and Cecil Avenues, proceeding westbound along North Avenue and turn right onto Calvert Street to stop at school headquarters.

The following roadways will be closed on Saturday, September 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Westbound North Avenue between Cecil and Calvert Streets (until parade clears)

Calvert Street between North Avenue and 20 th Street

Street 20th Street between Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue

Motorists traveling in this vicinity are advised to watch out for pedestrians, be aware of temporary traffic stops, and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Pratt Street Lane Closures

Temporary lane closures will begin along a portion of Pratt Street for a crane lift operation on Saturday, September 28 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said the triple lane closure is along Pratt Street between Calvert Street and Market Place.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should watch out for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Market Place Temporary Closure

A portion of southbound Market Place will be closed for a crane lift operation on Saturday, September 28 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said southbound Market Place will be closed between Lombard and Pratt Streets with detours in effect.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should watch out for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Traffic changes for the Parade of Latino Nations

The parade will begin in Highlandtown on Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m.

Officials said participants will begin along Eastern Avenue at the intersection of Haven Street, proceeding west along Eastern Avenue to Linwood Street and will stop in Patterson Park.

The following roadways will be closed with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Linwood Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Pratt Street – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastern Avenue between Haven Street and Linwood Avenue – 2 p.m. until parade clears

Motorists traveling in this vicinity are advised to watch out for pedestrians, be aware of temporary traffic stops, and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan